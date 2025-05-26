Knicks rally in second half to win Game 3, Eastern Conference Finals hopes remain alive

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks secured their first victory in an Eastern Conference Finals series in a quarter-century on Saturday night.

Star guard Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, while center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to complete New York’s second half comeback in Indianapolis. The Knicks trailed by 20 points at one point in the game, but rallied to a 106-100 Game 3 win over the Pacers.

The Knicks cut the series deficit to 2-1 despite having Towns and Brunson in foul trouble most of the night.

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 20 points and six assists. Myles Turner added 19 points as Indiana dropped to 0-4 all-time playing on the same day the Indianapolis 500 was held.

The Pacers held a 68-52 lead early in the third quarter, but New York charged back. The Knicks cut the deficit to 80-70 as time expired in the third quarter.

Then behind the strength of Towns and the nimbleness of Brunson, New York finally retook an 89-88 lead on Brunson’s basket with 7:10 to play. The Knicks never led by more than four until the final free throws with 2.6 seconds left.

Both teams will have an off day tomorrow, before the series resumes on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

