Knicks seek Willis Reed-type moment from 2 key players as they head to do-or-die Game 7 vs Pacers

The New York Knicks will have a second shot at putting their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers away on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Playing back on their home court will certainly give the Knicks an energy boost in what has become a grueling series that has left them with brutal injuries to key players. It’s going to take a Willis Reed-like effort for Josh Hart and OG Anunoby to play in Game 7 but they may just do it.

Anunoby was benched with hamstring strain he suffered in Game 2. Hart was dealt with an abdominal strain that kept him on the sidelines for most of Game 6. In a do-or-die scenario, ESPN reported hours before tipoff on Sunday that both players were expected to make themselves available for the game.

Later, Hart and Anunoby were set to start the game.

The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Jalen Brunson said after Friday’s loss to the Pacers he expected Hart to give it a go.

“It’s Game 7.”

Anunoby was highly successful guarding Pascal Siakam in the first two games. Siakam had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a heroic effort in their 116-103 Game 6 win.

With time running out for both teams, they will need to step up in the basketball Mecca to put on a Broadway-esque show worthy of a Tony Award rather than just the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

New York has been hampered by injuries throughout the season and into the series. Julius Randle was lost for the year before the playoffs began and then the team lost Mitchell Robinson.

Brunson hurt his foot in Game 2 but managed to continue to play.

As Reed famously played in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, all eyes will be on Hart and Anunoby to try and do the same.

The winner will meet the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

