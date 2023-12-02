Knicks star Mitchell Robinson moves in former high school basketball coach after wife’s death

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson did not have much of an impact on the basketball court during the first couple of years of his high school career. It wasn’t until Robinson transferred to Chalmette High School in Louisiana that he began to showcase his talent.

Butch Stockton was Robison’s coach at Chalmette, and it appears the pair have maintained a friendship over the years. On Thursday, Robison learned that Stockton’s wife, Dawn, died in September after 31 years of marriage.

Robinson then decided to make a heartwarming gesture. He invited his former coach to move in with him in New York, so he would not have to be alone as he grieved.

Stockton recalled the moment Robinson invited him to live with him.

“He said, ‘Coach there’s no reason for you to stay in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself,'” Stockton told MSG Network. “Get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife. I loved your wife.”

Robinson and Stockton bond by watching movies, and the former high school basketball coach even watches the NBA star’s dogs when he is away.

Robinson expressed gratitude for Stockton’s guidance when he was in high school and said he was more than happy to help during his old coach’s time of need.

According to his bio published on the Chalmette High School’s website, Stockton’s coaching career spanned more than four decades. He is also a member of the St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame.

“He’s a great guy, he helped me get to where I’m at,” Robinson said Thursday. “… So it works out for the best. I can help him out like he helped me. … He looked out for me. He helped me get to where I’m at, I feel like, so it’s the least that I can do. It’s been cool.”

Robison has gotten off to a strong start this season. He leads the entire league in offensive rebounds, and is averaging a total of 11.1 rebounds per game this year. He is also averaging 6.2 points per game.

The Knicks missed the 2021-22 postseason, but qualified for the playoffs last season. New York defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round last year, but were later eliminated by the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals.

The Knicks are 12-7 through the first 19 games of the season.