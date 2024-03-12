Kobe Bryant statue outside arena features misspellings; team to ‘get it corrected soon’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Kobe Bryant statue outside of the Crypto.com Arena was found to have multiple errors on it, which the Los Angeles Lakers said should be “corrected soon.”

The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer were misspelled in the box score portion of the statue, which honored Bryant’s 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. The phrase “coach’s decision” is also misspelled on the statue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” the team said.

There are also minor formatting issues in another spot on the base of the 19-foot statue.

The statue is the first of three renderings that will stand outside the arena, according to Vanessa Bryant. The Lakers unveiled the first statue on Feb. 8 to honor the late Lakers legend who died along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

LARRY BIRD STARS IN ‘HILARIOUS’ ALLSTATE COMMERCIAL DURING OSCARS

Bryant is one of the few Lakers legends to have a statue outside the arena. Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor are among those to have the honor bestowed upon them.

Legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn is also honored.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers. He was an 18-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and the 2008 NBA MVP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.