Konstantin Koltsov, former NHL player and boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, dead at 42

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Konstantin Koltsov, a Belarusian hockey player who spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, has died, according to his Russian team on Tuesday. He was 42.

Koltsov played 144 games for the Penguins from 2002 to 2006. He was a coach for Salvat Yulaev of the Kontinental Hockey League. The team was based in the city of Ufa, which is located about 832 miles east of Moscow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” the team said. “He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

“May he rest in peace.”

The Penguins also released a statement.

“The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov,” the team said.

PENGUINS LAUNCH INVESTIGATION AFTER JAROMIR JAGR BOBBLEHEADS STOLEN IN CALIFORNIA

“The native of Belarus was the Penguins’ first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-206, playing 144 NHL games. He was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department in Florida said he died by suicide.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. … No foul play is suspected.”

Koltsov was also dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka. The two went public with their relationship in 2021. She was at the Indian Wells Open in California before setting her sights on the Miami Open in Florida.

She has yet to comment on Koltsov’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koltsov played hockey professionally from 1997 to 2016. He spent time in the Russian Super League, the Belarusian Extraleague, the Eastern European Hockey League and played internationally with Belarus. He competed on the Belarusian national team in the Olympics and World Championships.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.