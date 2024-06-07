Kristaps Porzingis shines for Celtics in blowout win over Mavericks in Game 1

Kristaps Porzingis was really happy to be back on the court and his play helped elevate the Boston Celtics to a Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, 107-89.

Porzingis hadn’t stepped onto the basketball court since he was injured in the team’s series against the Miami Heat. He helped Boston jump out to a 22-point lead and get back into a rhythm in the third quarter when the Mavericks cut their deficit to eight points.

After starting the game on the bench, he finished with 20 points and added six rebounds and three blocks to his total. He was 8-of-13 from the field in 21 minutes of action.

Porzingis, who was once a member of the Mavericks, wasn’t sure he was going to be 100% going into Game 1 after being out with a strained right calf, but showed off his versatility and was able to add the extra X-factor to the Celtics’ offense.

He also had an electric block on Mavericks guard Josh Green.

Jaylen Brown, who helped lock down the Mavericks in the third quarter, finished with a team-high 22 points. He had six rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in the win.

Jayson Tatum played his part with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mavericks failed to see their 3-pointers fall as Boston’s defense was stifling Dallas for most of the night. The team only had nine total assists on 35 made shots.

Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Kyrie Irving added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Mavericks had a five-game road playoff winning streak snapped.

Game 2 is set for Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

