Kristen Louelle Gaffney, wife of former NFL running back, defends men against hypocritical narrative

Kristen Louelle Gaffney, the wife of former NFL running back Tyler Gaffney and co-host of the “Barely Filtered” podcast, pushed back on the negative narrative surrounding men in 2024.

Louelle Gaffney appeared on “OutKick The Morning” on Thursday with Charly Arnolt and called out the hypocrisy of the left who push down men but “can’t define what a woman is.”

“We keep pushing men down and men are so amazing,” she said. “They literally built this country. The buildings, the electricity … those are 98% jobs by men.

“So, why are we pushing these men down? We can still thrive. We can still be amazing and have amazing opportunity, but we don’t need to bring other groups of people down at the same time.”

Louelle Gaffney said men and women should “embrace” their differences and support each other instead of trying to drag each other down.

“We are women. They are men. We all have our own strengths and weaknesses, and we should embrace that and support that.”

She added, “My husband is a feminist’s worst nightmare, but to me, it’s the most attractive thing in the world. But guess what? If, God forbid, something happens, whom am I calling? I’m calling a man to protect me.”

Gaffney is also a Sports Illustrated model. She wore a “MAGA” purse to a Super Bowl party earlier this month.

