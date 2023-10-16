Kyle Hamilton’s ejection leaves Ravens confused after win: ‘That’s a new one’

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected from the team’s 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet hit caused a concussion to wide receiver Chris Moore.

After the game, Hamilton and the Ravens were confused as to why he was disqualified. Hamilton was initially flagged for the hit, but moments later, the referees issued the ejection.

“I don’t think he should have been ejected,” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. “Was the hit kind of vicious? I mean not really. I know Kyle didn’t intentionally try to hit him in the head.”

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said the ejection was not explained to him during the game, and as far as he knew, it came from New York.

“It was helmet contact, so I understood the flag,” he said. “The ejection wasn’t explained to me on the field. They didn’t know on the field. It came from New York, I guess. [They’ll] have to explain to us why. That’s not something we’ve seen before. That’s a new one, as far as I’m concerned.”

Hamilton was frustrated as he walked off the field, saying “f—ing bulls—.”

He said he watched the play back in the locker room and described the moment as a bang-bang play.

“Split-second, hit him, tried to get the ball out,” Hamilton said. “He came up, shaken up unfortunately. So, praying for him. Hopefully he’s doing well. Nothing malicious about it from my perspective. I wasn’t trying to hurt him. I wasn’t trying to do anything bad. I was just trying to get the ball out.”

“He came up, shaken up, unfortunately, so [I’m] praying for him. Hopefully, he’s doing well. Hopefully, he’s back in a week or whenever he comes back. But yes, like you said, [there was] nothing malicious about it from my perspective. I wasn’t trying to hurt him. I wasn’t trying to do anything bad. I was just trying to get the ball out.”

Hamilton lamented the play and said he wished he could take it back.

“[It was the] heat of the moment. I wish I could take it back right now. I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody’s feelings or anything,” he added. “I obviously just disagree with the call in the moment, not being able to see back. I do agree that maybe a flag should have been thrown, but coming all this way, I’ve been over here for a week. I had my mom and brother come out here. It’s my brother’s birthday. It’s just tough not being able to finish the game.”