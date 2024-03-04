Kyle Larson holds off Tyler Reddick at Las Vegas for 1st win of season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kyle Larson held off Tyler Reddick in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to pick up his first victory of the 2024 NASCAR season on Sunday.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver won the fall race at Las Vegas last season and gave his team its second victory in the first three races of the season. Reddick, who nearly made the Championship Four last season, just didn’t have enough to catch Larson in the final laps.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Larson celebrated the win with his son, Owen, on the front stretch.

“I knew Tyler was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage,” Larson told FOX Sports’ Jamie Little after the race. “He was really fast there. I was hoping those guys were going to get racing a little bit longer because I felt like it was going to timeout where he was running really hard and getting the Toyota to catch me at the end.

“Thankfully, was able to air block him a couple laps and get him tight. … All and all, such a great job by this Hendrick Cars’ Chevy team – just their execution.”

NASCAR STAR DENNY HAMLIN ADMITS TO URINATING IN HIS RACE SUIT FOR 1ST TIME IN HIS CAREER

Defending NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney was in third, while Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and William Byron rounded out the top 10.

The NASCAR season hits Arizona next week as Phoenix Raceway hosts the fourth race of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Byron is the defending race winner. Chastain won the November race when Blaney claimed the championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.