Kyle Larson’s attempt at ‘Double’ comes to end as he wrecks at Indy 500

Kyle Larson’s attempt to complete “The Double” ended abruptly on Sunday.

Larson was unable to finish the 500-mile Indianapolis 500 as he caused a three-car wreck on Lap 91. The race had just gotten back to green when Larson was racing to climb up the leaderboard. He was in a tight pack when he downshifted and lost control of his vehicle.

The wreck collected Sting Ray Robb and Kyffin Simpson, ending their days as well.

“It was a bit crazy there on the start. I got really tight behind Takuma (Sato),” Larson told FOX after he left the infield care center. “I was really close to him. I got loose and then I kinda got all over the place and spun. Yeah, just hate … I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. Hate it for everybody that got caught up in it. Yeah, bummed out.

“Try to get over this quickly and try to get on to Charlotte. Just try to forget about it and try to win the next one.”

Larson was attempting to become the second driver in racing history to complete the feat known as “The Double,” which includes racing in and completing all 500 laps at the Indy 500 and then flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to race and finish NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.

He told Fox News Digital before the Indy 500 that he was looking forward to the challenge.

“The main why is I love to race. I like to challenge myself, you kind of learn new cars and all that. And I like to compete in the biggest races in the world. So, to do two of those in the same day, it’s pretty cool,” Larson said.

“For me, I want to do it while I’m in my prime. I’m only 32, feel like I’m at the top of our sport, I felt like the timing is right for that. I don’t know how long my NASCAR career will last … I think it’ll be really fun to do a road course race, just to experience that sort of feel of cars that have a lot of power and sliding around, no power-steering, the physicality of it. And also, getting to race with guys in their territory and see what they grew up doing, and just seeing the caliber and level they race at, because it would be different than what us NASCAR guys see and feel on a road course.”

Unfortunately for Larson, the feat will be put on hold for at least another year.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.