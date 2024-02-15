Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch discuss decision to receive ball in Super Bowl LVIII overtime

San Francisco’s decision to receive the ball in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII wound up burning them.

After the 49ers settled for a field goal, Patrick Mahomes marched Kansas City down the field for the game-winning score and the Chiefs’ second straight Super Bowl victory.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to take the ball, even with the new playoff overtime rules that allow each team to possess the football and took a lot of heat for the call.

Multiple 49ers players said they were unaware of the new overtime playoff rules after the loss.

“You know what? I didn’t even realize the playoff rules were different in overtime,” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said after the game, via ESPN. “I assume you just want the ball to score a touchdown and win. I guess that’s not the case. I don’t totally know the strategy there. We hadn’t talked about it, no.”

Shanahan explained on Sunday that he wanted to football so that San Francisco could have the third possession with a chance to win the game. On Tuesday, Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch dove deeper into the decision.

“We did say, and we told everyone as we were waiting for the coin toss, hey, review everyone with them, make sure they’re sure before we go out,” Shanahan said when asked if it was important for the players to know the new overtime rules. “So, we asked a position coach to do that. But I didn’t cover it in a meeting on the Super Bowl week. I don’t think that changes anything.”

“We did it with our analytics department. We decided that going into the playoffs. I think you guys know how I explained how I make decisions with that stuff in the past. I take all the information I can get. Especially ones I haven’t been in. Our analytics felt that was the best way to go. But as you guys know, I don’t always just go with that. I take into account what they say, what they think is right, and then I go off my gut in the heat of battle.”

Shanahan added that his defense had been on the field for a long time to end the fourth quarter.

“I believe we had just closed… I think it was an 11-play drive that we had just closed the game with,” 49ers general manager John Lynch chimed in. “And when you’re playing Mahomes, you’re chasing him a lot. So, there’s a lot of effort that’s expended. And I think the context from there is you need some time to get fresh. So, all those things play into it. And those were sound decisions.”

San Francisco’s loss was Shanahan’s second in the Super Bowl after the 49ers fell to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

