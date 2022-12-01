Kyler Murray fires back at Patrick Peterson’s criticism: ‘You on some weird s—‘

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson ripped into former teammate Kyler Murray Wednesday, saying he “don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”

Peterson and Murray were teammates for two seasons, but the rivalry between the two is clearly real, and Murray responded to Peterson’s comments on Twitter.

“This isn’t true…you on some weird s— @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…” the Cardinals quarterback tweeted Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden brought up the Cardinals’ recent struggles and head coaching concerns, asking Peterson if he felt Kingsbury would be a “scapegoat.”

“Ain’t no maybe. He will be,” Peterson said of his longtime team. “And the crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job.”

The Cardinals fell to 4-8 after their 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. After the game, Murray said the Cardinals were “kind of f—ed” schematically.

Peterson signed with the Vikings in March 2021 after 10 seasons with the Cardinals.

Murray’s five-year, $230.5 million extension did not come without controversy. Upon first signing, there was an “independent study” clause in the deal that required four hours of film and game study during game weeks. After receiving backlash for the clause, the Cards removed the addendum from the contract.

Murray is in his fourth season with the Cardinals and made the playoffs for the first time last year with an 11-6 record, but the Cardinals have clearly taken a step backward this season.

There have been reports that Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury’s relationship has grown tumultuous, especially after a recent spat between the two on the sideline, but both have downplayed that speculation.

“Doesn’t faze me, or I don’t think it fazes him,” Murray said at the time. “We’re just trying to win. In the moment type of thing. After that, we’re good.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.