Kylie Kelce offers advice to final class of Cabrini University graduates

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, delivered one of the final commencement speeches at Cabrini University – her alma mater – on Sunday.

She started her address with a joke, saying the graduates should lower their expectations because her husband did not help her write the speech. Jason Kelce delivered a tremendous farewell speech that brought down the house in the offseason.

Kylie Kelce attempted to tamp down the graduates’ expectations. She said not knowing what they were going to do after school was OK.

“‘’I don’t know’ can be an honest and sufficient answer,” she said, via Fox 29 Philadelphia. “The truth is that no one has their lives completely figured out. And if someone tells you otherwise, they are lying.”

Kelce got emotional as she remarked on Cabrini University closing its doors. She graduated from the school in 2017.

“This was home, and this was where you found your extended family,” she said. “In the next few months, as the sign at the front entrance no longer reads Cabrini, and a new school moves in, know that your home still exists.”

More than 1,500 people attended the ceremony, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The final undergraduate and graduate classes saw 388 students receive their diplomas in two separate events, according to the paper.

Cabrini University, after 67 years, will shutter on June 30 and sell its property to Villanova University.

