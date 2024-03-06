Kylie Kelce reacts to husband’s emotional retirement speech: ‘Very, very sweet’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kylie Kelce was among those in attendance at her husband’s retirement news conference on Monday who were left weeping as the Philadelphia Eagles center called it a career.

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL after 13 seasons, a Super Bowl championship, seven Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro nods. He talked about his career and those who meant most to him, including his wife, during his speech. Kylie called it a “perfect summary.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it,” she told NBC Philadelphia. “I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. I always say, he’s not from here but he gets it. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL.”

Jason Kelce said the best parts of his career coincided with meeting his wife – about 10 years ago.

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” he said. “The first instance burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her, and then she started talking, and I thought, man, ‘Is this what love feels like?’ She was beautiful and smart and serious and yet playful.”

TRAVIS KELCE FIGHTS BACK TEARS DURING JASON KELCE’S EMOTIONAL RETIREMENT SPEECH

If that did not start the waterworks, then nothing would have.

“It, of course, made me emotional. It cracks me up that he tries to talk about what he remembers from that night because, as I’ve said before … intoxicated,” she said. “It was very, very sweet. Very kind. It was far too much credit.”

Kylie added that she has heard “multiple versions” of his retirement speech over the last four years. She said when he revealed he was contemplating retirement for years, he meant it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kylie said the outpouring of love and support was “still shocking” though she expected it because she knows the kind of person her husband is.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.