Kylie Kelce refused to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII after ‘superstition kicked in hard’

Kylie Kelce is no different than most sports fans, but her superstitions had her looking away during the Kansas City Chiefs thrilling overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.

The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce shared videos on her social media Tuesday revealing that she refused to watch the big game at some point after her game day superstitions “kicked in hard.”

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard,” she said in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

“I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs,” she added, showing a video of everyone in the celebrity-packed suite looking on at the field but her.

Kylie said instead she watched the reaction of friends, which “kept me in the loop.”

She later shared another video from inside the suite at Allegiant Stadium that showed the mother of three staring at the back wall.

Kylie and Jason Kelce were there in support of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as Kansas City went on to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles veteran was spotted wearing Chiefs colors and logos from head to toe, but his wife went for a simple red shirt.

She recently revealed that while she will always support her brother-in-law, she won’t sport any Chiefs gear.

“I mean, I just can’t do it,” Kelce told USA Today Sports. “I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever. But I won’t wear Chiefs stuff.”

The Chiefs are celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons with a parade celebration in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon.

