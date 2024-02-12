Kylie Kelce says she won’t wear Kansas City gear, arrives at Super Bowl in Cincinnati red shirt

Jason Kelce has been a member of one team for the entirety of his NFL career, the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2018, Jason tied the knot with Philadelphia native and former college field hockey player Kylie.

Kylie is a self-proclaimed lifelong Eagles fan and has often supported her husband and her favorite team over the years. Jason’s younger brother, Travis Kelce, has spent his entire professional football career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles and the Chiefs both advanced to last year’s Super Bowl. But this year, Philly was eliminated in the wild-card round. The Chiefs, however, are back in the big game and are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason and Kylie arrived at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas to support Travis. Jason donned a red shirt and some Chiefs-themed overalls, but Kylie vowed to never wear any Kansas City gear.

“I mean, I just can’t do it,” Kelce told USA Today Sports. “I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever. But I won’t wear Chiefs stuff.”

KYLIE KELCE SAYS HUSBAND’S VIRAL SHIRTLESS CELEBRATION WAS POWERED BY WANTING THE ‘FULL BILLS’ EXPERIENCE’

Since the Eagles’ postseason elimination, Kylie has attended the Chiefs divisional playoff game as well as the AFC Championship Game. She arrived at those games with a red shirt and a red sweater, but her attire was not exactly Kansas City-themed. The red shirt appeared to be from the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. Meanwhile, the sweatshirt featured the Cincinnati Bearcats logo.

Jason and Travis played college football at Cincinnati. Kylie attended Cabrini University, which is approximately 25 miles from the Eagles’ home stadium.

Kylie recently hinted that her Super Bowl outfit would once again lean toward the podcast or the Bearcats.

“I’m not an aesthetic girly. I do not plan my outfits ahead of time,” Kelce said with a laugh. “So, I would imagine that I will go back in the direction of either New Heights podcast or Cincinnati.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kylie and Jason also celebrated with Taylor Swift on the football field when the Chiefs defeated the Ravens in the AFC title game to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.