Kylie Kelce, wife of Eagles star, reveals part that ‘deeply bothers’ her about WAG title in resurfaced clip

Kylie Kelce’s explanation about why she dislikes the term “WAG” resurfaced earlier this month and went viral on Tuesday.

About 10 days ago, a question about whether Kelce was a “WAG” – the term for wives and girlfriends – was posed on the “New Heights” subreddit. The wife of Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce answered the question back on the Sept. 6 episode of the show.

“I don’t like it. … because I think for the most part there’s a stereotype of WAGs that I would not fall under,” she said.

“That everything is designer,” she added when questioned about the specific stereotype she felt came along with it. “That they are with their significant others for reasons other than they truly love them. … Honestly, that’s the part that deeply bothers me.”

Kylie Kelce has been in the spotlight more since Travis Kelce began to date Taylor Swift. She was seen in the NFL playoffs in the Kelces’ suite with the rest of the entourage and went viral during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills for her reaction to her husband’s shirtless outburst.

She also talked about her superstitions earlier this month and how she could not bear to watch her brother-in-law’s Super Bowl comeback victory.

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard,” she said in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

“I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs,” she added, showing a video of everyone in the celebrity-packed suite looking on at the field but her.

Kylie said instead, she watched the reaction of her friends, who “kept me in the loop.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

