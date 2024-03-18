Kyrie Irving’s incredible running buzzer-beater lifts Mavericks over Nuggets

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving showed up when the team needed him the most on Sunday against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

The Mavericks and Nuggets were tied as Dallas had the last possession in regulation. Irving received the inbounds pass with less than three seconds left in the game. He came off of a screen and curled around with the ball.

He dribbled toward the foul line and threw up a running shot with his left hand, and the ball went through the basket at the buzzer. Mavericks players rushed over to Irving to celebrate the win.

Dallas won, 107-105.

“In Kyrie we trust,” Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II said. “Whenever we see him get the ball, sit back and watch it happen.”

Irving finished the game with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

“Sometimes I spend just an hour straight just working on straight left-hand stuff,” Irving said of his game-winner. “Just being a small guard, you’ve just got to have a multitude of finishes. And that’s something I’ve been working on since I was a kid.”

Denver gave itself a shot, rallying back from a 13-point deficit. Jamal Murray hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 26 seconds left. Murray finished with 23 points.

Dallas improved to 39-29 with the win. Denver fell to 47-21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

