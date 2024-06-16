Lakers’ 2011 draft pick died of coronary heart disease, medical examiner says

Last month, former NBA point guard Darius Morris died at the age of 33.

Morris was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft.

He was found in a private residence, and his death was ruled accidental.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said his cause of death was coronary artery disease.

“Effects of cocaine, hydrocodone and ethanol” were also listed as “other significant conditions.”

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” his family said in a statement at the time. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

His first NBA team also posted on social media in his honor.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris,” the Lakers posted on X, formerly Twitter, with a purple heart and a photo of Morris celebrating on the court.

Morris spent two seasons with the Lakers between the pro club and its G-League affiliate, before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013. He also played for the Clippers and Grizzlies on 10-day contracts that season.

He played his final NBA season in 2014-15 with the Brooklyn Nets.

He played 132 NBA games, starting 17 of them, all of which came in the 2012-13 season.

He averaged 3.3 points per game, but his best performance was his 24-point effort in the first round of the 2013 playoffs as a Laker against the San Antonio Spurs. It was his career high, including regular-season games.

Morris starred at the University of Michigan for two seasons, setting the school record for most assists in a single season with 235 as a sophomore. That record has since been broken.

His 15 points per game in 2010-11 were also a team high.

