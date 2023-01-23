Lakers acquire former first-round pick Rui Hachimura in trade with Wizards: reports

The Los Angeles Lakers signed off on a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Lakers reportedly agreed to acquire former first-round pick Rui Hachimura from the Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round picks, The Associated Press reported. ESPN first reported the deal between the two teams was being finalized.

The deal is reportedly expected to be completed Monday. Neither the Lakers nor the Wizards have announced the trade.

Hachimura and the Wizards failed to agree to a rookie extension before the season started, which started the speculation over whether he would be in their future plans. Sources told ESPN the Lakers acquired Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension.

Hachimura alluded to a potential trade last week.

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player,” he said. “And I want to be somewhere that likes my game…. I just want to be somewhere that believes in me and I can be myself. That’s my goal.”

The Wizards selected Hachimura with the No. 9 overall pick out of Gonzaga. He was an All-Rookie First Team selection for the 2019-20 season.

He’s in the middle of his fourth season with Washington. He is averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30 games this season.

The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in making a splash before the trade deadline. Los Angeles is 22-25 overall this season.

