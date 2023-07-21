Lakers’ Austin Reaves provides insight on guarding Steph Curry: ‘It’s honestly hell’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves recently got paid after going undrafted out of the University of Oklahoma.

Reaves and the Lakers agreed on a four-year deal worth a reported $56 million at the beginning of July following his breakout second season in the NBA.

Reaves was a crucial piece in LA’s run to the Western Conference Finals, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

JA MORANT’S FRIEND ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT IN FIGHT WITH TEENAGER AT NBA STAR’S HOUSE

His playoff experience also included a matchup with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, a defensive assignment Reaves didn’t particularly enjoy.

“It’s honestly hell,” Reaves said on the “All The Smoke” podcast.

“The way he moves without the ball. It’s honestly their system, too. It fits him to perfection. You literally can’t ever relax. I remember games 1 and 2 chasing him and Klay [Thompson] around, and I couldn’t make a shot. Everybody’s looking at me like, ‘Why can’t you make a shot?’ I’m like, ‘I ain’t got no legs.'”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Curry is one of the best off-ball players of all time, constantly moving without the ball to get an open look.

Against the Lakers in the second round, Curry averaged 26.6 points with over 11 3-point attempts per game.

The Lakers had a solid offseason after being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Along with signing Reaves, LA re-signed Rui Hachimura and inked point guard Gabe Vincent in free agency.

“Bring back basically our whole core that went to the Western Conference finals. And, like you said, plugged guys in around like Gabe that just went to the finals. Super competitor,” Reaves said of the Lakers’ offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think we got better and, at the same time, kept what we had that was working.”

Lakers star LeBron James recently announced his return for a 21st NBA season after hinting at possible retirement following the Lakers’ playoff exit.