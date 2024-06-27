Lakers’ JJ Redick fires back at claim he used N-word toward woman

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick denied calling a Duke University alum the N-word after he faced the accusation Tuesday.

Halleemah Nash, an author and founder of Rosecrans Ventures who attended Duke and Howard University, made the allegation on X as Redick was being introduced as the Lakers’ head coach for the first time.

“I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team,” Nash wrote. “And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But a spokesperson for Redick pushed back on that.

“No, it never happened,” the spokesperson told TMZ Sports.

JJ REDICK HAS CLEAR RESPONSE TO CRITICS’ CONCERNS ABOUT COACHING LAKERS: ‘I REALLY DON’T GIVE A F—‘

Nash added a separate post to her allegation.

“For context, this was years ago and Im a believer that we all have space to grow- especially from our college level maturity,” she wrote. “We live in a world where these exchanges happen and the intersection of race and privilege and lack of accountability all collided w/that presser.”

Redick had a prolific career at Duke before heading to the NBA. He played 940 games in the league, from 2006 to 2021, before he called it a career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was named the Lakers’ head coach with no prior professional coaching experience.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.