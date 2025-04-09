Lakers’ Luka Doncic left stunned after getting ejected over interaction with fan

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was ejected in the fourth quarter of the team’s close game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday after he picked up his second technical foul when he decided to talk trash to a fan.

The incident occurred with 7:40 left in the game. Doncic had put the moves on Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein and directed comments at a fan who was sitting courtside at the Paycom Center. The referee who was near the sideline heard the comment and gave Doncic a technical foul.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Doncic was upset and pointed to the fan he was talking to, as did his teammates. Regardless, the technical foul stood and the Lakers guard would leave the game.

The Lakers lost to the Thunder 136-120.

Crew chief Tony Brothers said Doncic’s first technical came when he “directed profanity at a game official,” according to a pool report, via Lakers Nation. Brothers said the second technical came when he “looked directly at an official and used vulgar language.”

After Doncic was ejected, the Thunder outscored the Lakers 29-12.

GRIZZLIES’ JAYLEN WELLS STRETCHERED OFF COURT AFTER FALLING ON HEAD DUE TO HARD FOUL BY HORNETS PLAYER

“I mean, it was tough,” Doncic said. “I mean, we were right there. I think we fought the whole game. … We came back in the third quarter. We were fighting, man. So it was tough to see that with this kind of situation to happen. And you know, that’s on me too, so I can’t let my team down like that.”

LeBron James told reporters he did not know “why the ref was taking it personal,” according to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 42 points in the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.