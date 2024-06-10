Lakers made ‘compelling case’ to take head coach job, Dan Hurley says

The Los Angeles Lakers appeared to have made the best case they could to bring Dan Hurley from the UConn Huskies to the legendary NBA franchise as the clock winds down for his decision.

Hurley plans to make a final decision on Monday, but he told ESPN the Lakers made a “compelling case” to leave college basketball, and the East Coast, for the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said he left his meeting with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and team owner Jeannie Buss “extremely impressed.”

The Lakers and Hurley planned to “elevate discussions” about the possibility of the back-to-back national champion leading Los Angeles in the next couple of days, ESPN reported Thursday. The team reportedly plans to offer a “massive, long-term contract” to Hurley.

Hurley, 51, reportedly left the door open to follow his dream of being a head coach in the NBA despite wanting to stay in Storrs, Connecticut, to vie for a three-peat.

He signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract last summer, and the CT Insider reported in April another contract was being discussed.

CELTICS’ JOE MAZZULLA GIVES FAITH-BASED RESPONSE TO RACE QUESTION AHEAD OF NBA FINALS GAME 2

The Lakers had also been rumored to be targeting J.J. Redick as their next head coach. The Athletic, cited by the New York Times, reported Tuesday the team was “zeroing in” on the former Duke star to take the reins.

If he chooses Los Angeles, Hurley will replace Darvin Ham, who guided the team to the Western Conference Finals last year. He would also leave a gaping hole at the head coach position at UConn.

Should the Lakers’ pursuit of Hurley fail, ESPN reported that the team has interviewed several other candidates, and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego is one of the only candidates who had two in-person interviews.

LeBron James is also an apparent factor in the Lakers’ pursuit of Hurley. As the news first broke, James appeared to lend his support for Hurley as head coach.

“He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their [offense]. Love it,” he wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James is set to be a free agent and could be playing for a new team before the summer is over.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.