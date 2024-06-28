Lakers select LeBron James’ son, Bronny, in NBA Draft

LeBron James‘ dream has come true.

His Los Angeles Lakers took his son, Bronny, with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft.

They become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

James once said his final year in the NBA would be with his son, so some have assumed in recent years that James would retire after playing with his son for one year.

But last week, their agent, Rich Paul, said the two were not a package deal.

Paul said LeBron was “off” the “idea” of playing alongside his son and was more focused on Bronny’s development in the league.

It seemed peculiar, though, that Bronny had invites for workouts with at least 10 teams but only accepted two, from the Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

However, Paul says that was all “by design.”

Either way, history will be made when the two share the floor for the first time.

Scouts weren’t too kind to Bronny, with one saying he was “not an NBA prospect.” In his lone season with the USC Trojans, he averaged less than five points per game.

Before his collegiate career began, Bronny went into cardiac arrest in July 2023 while working out at USC. It was later revealed he had a congenital heart defect. He was cleared to return, and The Associated Press recently reported he was medically cleared to play in the NBA.

James’ deadline to opt out of his deal with the Lakers is Friday. He was reportedly expected to opt out of his deal but remain with the team.

The Lakers selected Tennessee scorer Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, the Lakers introduced James’ podcast partner, JJ Redick, as their head coach.

