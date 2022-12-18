Lakers star Anthony Davis out several weeks with foot injury: report

The Los Angeles Lakers got a big win over back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Friday night, but it came at a cost.

Star forward Anthony Davis will be out multiple weeks with a right foot injury he suffered in their 126-108 win, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday and is still undergoing evaluation on Sunday with a specialist.

The injury came after he collided with Jokic in the first quarter – he did not return after the half.

EX-NBA GREAT AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE ARRESTED ON MISDEMEANOR BATTERY CHARGE

The Lakers are currently on the outside looking into the playoffs – although it’s early in the season. Their win bumped them to 12-16. However, they have won 10 of their last 14 games after their 2-12 start.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will have to carry the load in Davis’ absence, which won’t be easy. The big man is averaging 27.4 points on a career-best 59.3% shooting, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis played in just 40 games last year and only 36 out of a possible 72 in a shortened 20-21 season.

The Lakers are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing out last season – they are 1.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot.