Lakers star Luka Dončić pays GoFundMe’s full amount to restore vandalized Kobe Bryant mural: report

Luka Dončić’s focus isn’t just about the Los Angeles Lakers‘ championship hopes on the court – he’s done something important for the franchise off of it.

Dončić has donated the entire amount needed on a GoFundMe drive to restore the vandalized Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles that was made in tribute of the late NBA Hall of Famer and his daughter, per KTLA.

Louie “Sloe” Motion created the mural on Main Street near West 14th Street shortly after the tragic death of the Bryants. Seven others were also killed in the January 2020 helicopter crash.

Video on Tuesday showed the mural with graffiti over most of it.

A GoFundMe drive was created to restore the mural, and the total requested amount was $5,000.

KTLA said that a GoFundMe official reached out to say Dončić donated the full amount in quite a generous gesture.

Meanwhile, on the court, Dončić and the Lakers have their backs up against the wall after a 116-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their first round series has them down 3-1. One more loss for the Lakers and they will be knocked out of the playoffs.

Through four games in these playoffs, Dončić has averaged 30.8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, while playing an average 42 minutes per night.

Head coach J.J. Redick has been leaning heavily on his starting five to run most of the night on the court, though Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, along with the team’s vast depth, has been tough to gameplan against.

Game 5 of the series begins on Thursday in Los Angeles.

