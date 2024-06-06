Lakers targeting Dan Hurley as next head coach despite JJ Redick rumors: report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly finalizing an offer to UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley to make him their next head coach amid rumors that J.J. Redick was their target.

The Lakers and Hurley plan to “elevate discussions” about the possibility of the back-to-back national champion leading Los Angeles in the next couple of days, ESPN reported Thursday. The team reportedly plans to offer a “massive, long-term contract” to Hurley.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hurley, 51, reportedly left the door open to follow his dream of being a head coach in the NBA despite wanting to stay in Storrs, Connecticut, to vie for a three-peat.

He signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract last summer, and the CT Insider reported in April another contract was being discussed.

The Lakers had also been rumored to be targeting J.J. Redick as their next head coach. The Athletic reported Tuesday the team was “zeroing in” on the former Duke star to take the reins.

Redick also hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.

LEBRON JAMES ‘SO F—ING MAD’ HE NO LONGER PLAYS WITH KYRIE IRVING, CALLS HIM ‘MOST GIFTED PLAYER’ EVER

Redick said on “Golic & Golic” on Wednesday he would address the Lakers situation after the playoffs were over. Nothing has been made official yet.

The Lakers parted ways with Darvin Ham after two seasons once their playoff run was over. Ham was 90-74 and put together back-to-back winning seasons. Los Angeles made the Western Conference Finals in his first season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Los Angeles is back to square one in their coaching search, but it seems as though there are at least two candidates on their radar.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.