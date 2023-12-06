Lamar Jackson is ‘type of guy that you can only ask for’ as quarterback, Ravens teammate Marcus Williams says

Lamar Jackson’s on-field talent speaks for itself.

In his first full season in the NFL, he won an MVP, and he is right in this year’s race with the first-place Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are 9-3 in an AFC North in which nobody is below .500, and Jackson could very well be on his way to his third Pro Bowl.

Jackson has a career-high 68.8% completion percentage and has 18 total touchdowns – 13 passing and five rushing. He has 574 rushing yards on 112 carries while also being on pace to shatter his career-high 3,127 passing yards from 2019 – at this rate, he could throw for 3,708.

However, as talented as he is, he provides all the intangibles, his teammate Marcus Williams says.

“You see a guy who comes in ready to work every day, he takes every day serious, every rep serious, and he’s still very calm and poised,” Williams told Outkick’s Dan Dakich on Tuesday. “When you see him, you’re like, this guy’s ready to go every single day, because he practices how he plays, his preparation goes into the game, and when he’s there, he wants to make every play.

“And you’re like, OK, that’s a guy who I can ride for, that’s a guy that I can battle for. And when you have a leader like that who talks to everybody, who’s around the building, who talks to any and every person, that’s the type of guy that you can only ask for as a quarterback.”

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards twice, doing so in both 2019 and 2020.

The 26-year-old inked a five-year, $260 million deal with $185 million of it guaranteed over the offseason, although he did admit he requested a trade after contract talks did not go well.

