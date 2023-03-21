Lamar Jackson ‘really expensive option’ at quarterback, Panthers GM says

Lamar Jackson is available for any team to try and get him, but it will cost a prospective NFL team more than just money to acquire the quarterback as he is a restricted free agent.

The Carolina Panthers are among the teams who could really use a quarterback – especially a one-time MVP like Jackson. Carolina traded for the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, and a quarterback could be in its sights. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer understands the greatness of Jackson and the price tag.

“Like anything, you always have a conversation,” Fitterer said Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “But we were looking. … He’s a great option — a really expensive option. But we’re focused on more of the draft picks at this point.”

Jackson received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Ravens allowing him to talk to other teams that are interested in his services. Baltimore does have the option to match any offer sheet Jackson wants to sign, or they could receive two first-round picks instead in the NFL Draft.

Ravens gneral manager Eric DeCosta released a statement after the franchise tag deadline, noting the team remains encouraged a deal can get done with Jackson.

“Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag,” DeCosta said in a statement. “There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”

The Ravens have until July 17 to get an extension done with Jackson, or his $32 million price tag will be locked in for next season. That is if another team doesn’t swoop in and try to sign him.

Jackson was injured and cost him the remaining five games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons each. In 2022, he had 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. He also ran for 764 rushing yards and three touchdowns.