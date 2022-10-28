Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens following win over Bucs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sent a clear message to the organization after the team’s 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Jackson was heading through the tunnel back to the locker room when he found a fan’s sign that had a favorable message for the one-time NFL MVP.

The sign read: “Ravens, pay ’em now!”

Jackson took the sign back to the field, held it up and autographed it.

Contract negotiations have not gone in Jackson’s favor. The two sides haven’t come to an agreement on a contract extension as a fellow classmate in the 2018 draft Josh Allen received a six-year, $258 million deal before the start of the 2021 season.

Jackson turned down a five-year, $250 million deal before the season started, ESPN reported in September. The deal would have reportedly guaranteed him $133 million at signing but he was looking for a fully guaranteed contract.

The two are set to return to the table after the 2022 season.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement at the time. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson has proved his worth when healthy and has been a key factor in Baltimore’s sustained success since he took over the reins his rookie season. He entered Week 7’s matchup against the Buccaneers wit 1,397 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes along with 510 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

On Thursday, he led the Ravens to a 27-22 victory.

He was 27-for-38 with 238 passing yards and two touchdown passes along with 43 yards on the ground. One of the touchdown passes went to Isaiah Likely and the other to Kenyan Drake.