Larry Allen’s daughter ‘completely broken’ over father’s death: ‘Don’t know where to go from here’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen died “suddenly” on Monday at the age of 52.

The Dallas Cowboys legend died while vacationing with his family in Mexico, leaving behind a wife and three children.

His daughter, Jayla, posted an emotional tribute to her father on Instagram late Monday night.

“I don’t know how to write this message and what to say,” Jayla wrote on Instagram with a montage of photos. “I am in complete shock. I feel like this is a nightmare and I can’t wait up [sic]. Every night I would pray to keep you safe. This doesn’t feel real dad. I am heart broken and don’t know where to go from this.

“I was blessed with the best father who loved me unconditionally. You would do anything for our family and I am forever grateful. I feel completely broken and don’t know where to go from here. The pain of loosing [sic] you will stay with me forever.. You were my best friend and twin. People always said we were so much a like [sic] and that always made me smile. I know you are in peace and with granny.”

Photos included one of Jayla as a baby, another at a Cowboys game, and one of Allen wearing his Hall of Fame jacket.

The Cowboys selected Allen with the No. 46 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft out of Sonoma State, and he turned into one of the best interior linemen of all time.

He played 176 games with the Cowboys and spent the final two years of his career, in 2006 and 2007, with the San Francisco 49ers.

He was a Pro Bowler 11 times and a six-time All-Pro selection. He was on the Cowboys’ 1995 Super Bowl-winning team.

