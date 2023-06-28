Larsa Pippen says relationship with Marcus Jordan ‘not good’ for OnlyFans business

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan made waves when they confirmed their relationship amid the animosity between the two Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen, Larsa’s ex-husband, and Michael Jordan, Marcus’ father.

The two lovebirds talked about their relationship in the latest episode of their podcast “Separation Anxiety.” Pippen asked Jordan how he felt about her OnlyFans account and whether he would ever want her to delete it, saying she would if he asked.

Jordan took the high road and said he did not “have a problem with it,” understanding that it was a “source of income” for her.

However, Pippen said her OnlyFans has been on the downturn since she got into a relationship with Jordan.

“Well, by the way, it’s not good for business since I’ve been with you,” Pippen said. “Literally, the people that write me on there are not happy I’m in a relationship with you.

“But it’s fun.”

Pippen confirmed her relationship with Jordan on Jan. 23 with an Instagram post of the couple standing in front of a floral display shaped as a jersey dedicated to Michael Jordan.

Pippen, 48, opened up about her relationship with Jordan, 32, on the “Tamron Hall Show” in late February.

“I can’t basically explain how someone else feels,” she said of her ex-husband. “That’s how Scottie feels, he has a right to the way he feels. I personally don’t care about what other people — I feel like I live my truth, I’m happy. I feel like we get along, he’s my best friend.”

“I didn’t plan it like that. It wasn’t like it was planned like that,” she said of her relationship.”

Pippen added that her relationship with Jordan’s parents is good but declined to talk specifics.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I really don’t want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about my parents or his parents. They’re all happy, our whole family’s fine,” she said. “I feel like it’s more about where I am and where he is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together, and I feel like that’s the most important thing.”