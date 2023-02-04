Las Vegas man, 43, dies during tennis match at country club

A native of Las Vegas is dead after collapsing during a tennis match at Red Rock Country Club.

Doctors gave medical attention to Ryan Vannah, 43, for 55 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at Summerlin Hospital.

Vannah was playing in a mixed doubles tennis match on Sunday when, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, he dropped to a knee, placed his hands on the court and then lay down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His sister-in-law Catherine performed CPR but to no avail.

The lifelong tennis player apparently had high-blood pressure, which his family has a history of. However, doctors said that he had been on the wrong medication for it.

His death is a shock for the family.

“He took impeccable care of his health,” his sister Tami King said. “He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We did not see this coming.”

CADDIE COLLAPSES, ADMINISTERED CPR DURING SECOND ROUND OF PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

“He was a friend to anyone,” his friend Dan Michalski added. “The whole tennis community is really shaken by this.”

Vannah won the United States Tennis Association 40+ national championship in each of the last two years as part of a doubles team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vannah was the youngest of four children and is survived by his parents, his three siblings, and 13 nieces and nephews.