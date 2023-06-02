Las Vegas strip club offers Golden Knights ‘free lap dances for life’ if they win Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights now have just a little bit more incentive to win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

A strip club is offering the team “platinum VIP membership access” if they take home the title.

So, what does that include? Free lap dances for life.

“The success of the Vegas Golden Knights has played an integral role in boosting our community’s morale,” said Brittany Rose, general manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas, via Fox 5 Vegas. “As the first professional sports team to debut in Las Vegas, we decided to show our support by extending free lap dances for life in efforts to help motivate and lead the [team] to victory.”

However, the statement included that the offer is “contingent on a Stanley Cup victory against the Florida Panthers.”

The Golden Knights have beaten the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars en route to winning the Western Conference for the second time in their brief history. They made it to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2017-18 season, their first season after the NHL expanded; they dropped that series to the Washington Capitals.

The strip club is roughly a mile south of T-Mobile Arena, so it seems like the Golden Knights could have a plan if they manage to win the Cup at home.

The Stanley Cup Finals are set to kick off Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas.