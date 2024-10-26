LASIK takes swipe at NFL refs over controversial missed penalty

The NFL officiating crew from the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night got the business from all corners of the internet – not the least LASIK eye surgery.

LASIK trolled the officiating crew in a post on X.

Officials were being blasted online after a missed facemask penalty that should have been called on Rams defensive lineman Byron Young after he got a hold of Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

“Better vision. Better Calls,” the corrective eye surgery company wrote on X.

LASIK added it was offering all NFL officials free surgery.

“Yes. We are literally offering all NFL referees free modern LASIK. Nominate a ref and get a special discount,” the company wrote.

The missed call was sore spot for fans who watched the Rams close out the 30-20 victory. Los Angeles got two points on the controversial play because Darnold was tackled in his own end zone.

Referee Tra Blake explained to a pool reporter after the game that he could not see the facemask getting grabbed.

“The quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me, so I did not have a good look at it,” Blake said, via ESPN. “I did not have a look, and I did not see the face mask being pulled, obviously.”

Blake said that umpire Carl Paganelli had also been also blocked.

“The umpire had players between him and the quarterback, so he did not get a good look at it,” Blake added. “He was blocked out as well. So that was the thing. We did not see it, so we couldn’t call it.”

