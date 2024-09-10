Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s widow reveals she’s pregnant with their 3rd child

The widow of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau announced at the memorial service for him and his brother on Monday that she is pregnant with their third child.

Meredith Gaudreau spoke at the service, calling the pregnancy a “total surprise.” She said she was able to tell her husband before he died and his reaction was heartwarming.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” she said, via ABC News. “There’s specifically one week that I will cherish forever – it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”

Their oldest child, a girl, will turn 2 years old later this month. Their youngest, a boy, was born earlier this year.

“In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five,” Meredith added. “It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”

Johnny, who played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Matthew Gaudreau were killed in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bikes. Their deaths came on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding.

Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew’s wife, is also pregnant.

Sean M. Higgins was arrested in the incident. He was charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

“This is a tragedy involving a great deal of emotion and impacting many individuals,” Higgins’ lawyers, Matthew Portella and Richard Kineburger III, said in a joint statement. “It is too early in the stages of the legal process to make any out-of-court statements.”

