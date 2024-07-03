LeBron James agrees to 2-year deal with Lakers: report

LeBron James reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

James will sign a two-year deal worth $104 million, which includes a player option and a no-trade clause, ESPN reported. The deal comes one day after his son, Bronny, was introduced as a member of the Lakers for the first time following the NBA Draft.

James, arguably the greatest basketball player of at least this generation if not all-time, joined the Lakers before the start of the 2018-19 season after winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There have been plenty of highs and lows during his tenure with the Lakers. James has only played more than 70 games once outside the coronavirus pandemic. He helped the Lakers court Anthony Davis in a trade prior to the 2019-20 season, and the two led the Lakers to an NBA championship in the bubble.

Aside from an in-season tournament victory this past season, the Lakers have not had much success.

James has played for three different coaches in his six seasons with the Lakers and is about to play for a fourth under J.J. Redick. The team made it to the Western Conference Finals only one other time since the bubble season. They have been eliminated in the first round twice and missed the playoffs during the 2021-22 season.

Now, James enters a new deal in what many believe is the twilight of his career. He will be playing alongside guys like Davis and Austin Reaves and will look to help Bronny get his footing in the professional ranks, despite him only averaging 4.8 points per game in college.

James is averaging 27 points, 8 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game with the Lakers.

He is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 40,474 points in the regular season.

