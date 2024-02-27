LeBron James blasts coverage around Bronny despite saying he could play for Lakers ‘easy’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

LeBron James criticized the coverage around his son, Bronny, on Monday in a since-deleted post on X that noted the USC guard was removed from a mock draft.

The NBA Central’s X account posted about a report, which read that ESPN “removed Bronny James from its 2024 mock draft, now projects him to be selected in 2025.” The Los Angeles Lakers star appeared to take issue with the post.

“Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” James wrote. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!

“And to all the other kids out there striving to be great, just keep your head down, blinders on and keep griding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE!”

James deleted the posts moments later.

His comments come more than a month after he told reporters back on Jan. 6 that Bronny “could play for us right now, easy,” according to Fox Sports.

James had been adamant in the past about playing with Bronny in the NBA. However, he tamped down on that in May.

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” he told ESPN. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him.

“And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”

Bronny James suffered a cardiac event in a preseason workout before he stepped on the floor at USC.

He’s managed to play in 19 games this season, starting six. He’s averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

