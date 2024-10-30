LeBron James, Bronny James expected to play together in Cleveland homecoming

LeBron James and Bronny James made history when they became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game in the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday night, when the Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bronny is once again expected to take the court with his dad in a homecoming moment for the family.

LeBron James spent 11 seasons with the Cavaliers over two stints, including leading them to a title in 2016 with a 3-1 comeback over the Golden State Warriors.

Bronny grew up as a kid running around the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland while his dad played.

“It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son who spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years,” LeBron said following Monday’s game in Phoenix.

LeBron was just beginning his second season with the Cavaliers in 2004 when he and his wife Savannah welcomed Bronny, the first of three children the couple has.

The only time LeBron and Bronny have played together this season was in the second quarter of the Lakers’ 110-103 opening win over the Timberwolves.

Bronny played three minutes in the win, missing both of his shots and grabbing one rebound. The rookie has not played since and is expected to join the Lakers G-League team, the South Bay Lakers, once their five-game road trip ends on Nov. 6.

Bronny will make his first appearance in Cleveland one day after the 21st anniversary of his dad’s pro debut.

The Lakers are 3-1 this season, with their last game a close 109-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

