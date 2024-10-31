LeBron James endorses Kamala Harris: ‘The choice is clear to me’

It should come as no surprise, but LeBron James looks like he will be voting for Kamala Harris for president.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has long been critical of Republican nominee Donald Trump. On Thursday, James urged his followers to “vote Kamala Harris.”

“What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!” James posted on X.

James posted a video that featured negative headlines about Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden and a clip of Tony Hinchcliffe saying he and a Black person in the crowd carved watermelons.

The video also features other headlines that said Trump spewed “nazi rhetoric” and clips of African Americans being assaulted.

When President Biden decided on Harris as his running mate in 2020, James voiced support.

“Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB,” he wrote at the time.

The four-time MVP endorsed Hillary Clinton for president during the 2016 election and campaigned for her in Ohio while he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James previously called Trump a “bum” when Trump rescinded a White House invite to Stephen Curry.

“Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” he said at the time.

Trump also once said it “wasn’t easy” to make James “look smart.”

When Trump said he was losing interest in the NBA after players knelt during the national anthem, James said, “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.”

