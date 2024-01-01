LeBron James erupts in fury as crunch-time shot ruled 2-pointer: ‘Super frustrating’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James erupted at NBA officials on Saturday night as the team fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-106.

With under 5 seconds to play, James made what he thought was a game-tying 3-pointer. But the NBA’s replay center had a different view. James’ shot was called a 2-pointer. As the PA announcer at the Target Center told the crowd of the call, James and Anthony Davis ran to the monitor on the scorer’s table and pointed to the screen to try to plead his case.

James was fiery in his postgame press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s obviously a 3,” James said. “My foot is behind the line. I mean, you can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see a white, the wood on the floor, there’s a space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. So, you know, Stevie Wonder can see that, champ.”

James scored 26 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. He was also celebrating his 39th birthday.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

But his ire was drawn at replay officials who are headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

“They said it was out of their hands,” James said. “The Secaucus, whatever, over there in the replay center or whatever, somebody over there eating a ham sandwich or somebody made the call.”

Official Tony Brothers said in the pool report the review wasn’t conclusive enough to overturn the call on the floor.

PISTONS SNAP RECORD-BREAKING LOSING STREAK WITH FIRST WIN SINCE OCTOBER

“The play was ruled a 2-point field goal on the floor during live play,” Brothers said. “After video review, there wasn’t clear and conclusive evidence to overturn it from a 2 to a 3, and that’s why it stood as a 2-point field goal.”

James disagreed and wondered what the point of replay was.

“It’s super frustrating in the sense of what the hell we got a replay for?” he said. “What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong? It’s like, who’s the part of the replay center? Like, do we got robots in there that’s making the Teslas? What’s going on? If you don’t see that, that is clear, that is clear.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points on 10-of-23 from the floor. Naz Reid added 21 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.