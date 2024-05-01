LeBron James makes heckling fan flinch after giving her jump scare

Before the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets from the playoffs for the second time in as many years, LeBron James was having some back-and-forth with a fan courtside.

During Game 5 on Monday night, a woman with floor seats appeared to mock the NBA’s all-time points leader – and it seemed like she didn’t expect a response.

While she seemed to jaw at him, even appearing to call him a “crybaby,” she also waved her hands near her eyes to mock crying.

James was walking toward, and then along, the sideline, appearing to say something about the referees. As James walked past the fan, he jump-scared her, making her flinch.

James then mocked the fan for flinching, appearing to then call her a “scary a–.”

The Lakers’ elimination in five games came despite leading for a large portion of the series, but the Nuggets were consistently able to come back and pull away late.

In Game 2, they overcame a 20-point deficit and hit a buzzer beater; on Monday, Jamal Murray hit the series-winning shot with just over three seconds to go.

James finished with 30 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Lakers’ 108-106 loss to the Nuggets on Monday night.

Now that he has completed 21 seasons in the NBA, it remains to be seen what his future looks like. He has expressed a desire to play with his son, Bronny, who has entered the 2024 NBA Draft. But it remains to be seen where, or if, he’ll be drafted.

At the very least, James was noncommittal about his time with the Lakers.

“Haven’t given it much thought,” he said when asked what he’ll consider when making a decision about his 22nd NBA season. “Obviously, at some point I’ll sit down with Rich, my agent, and sit down with my family and see what’s best for my career. We’ll cross that when we need to.”

James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds this season in 35.3 minutes per game.

