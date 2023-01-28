LeBron James, NBA world react to video of police beating Tyre Nichols: ‘We are our own worst enemy’

Memphis Police have released footage from a Jan. 7 traffic stop that preceded the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols spent three days in a hospital before his death after being beaten by five police officers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Nichols’ honor, and LeBron James took to Twitter to offer his thoughts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An MSNBC analyst tweeted that police of all races “see the Black body as a problem,” and that “we’ve failed to fully understand race and it’s construction as a ‘systemic tool.'”

James quote-tweeted it and replied “TOO FACTUALL!!”

A little over an hour later, he tweeted, “WE ARE OUR OWN WORST ENEMY.”

“We stand by the rightful arrest of all officers involved,” the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. “Such aggressive and excessive force illustrates the continued need for accountability in the justice system.”

NBA CHAMP MATT BARNES SUED BY FIANC?E’S EX-HUSBAND AFTER ALLEGEDLY SPITTING ON HIM AT COWBOYS-49ERS GAME

“We are distraught to find ourselves dealing with a needless loss of life due to police brutality, and this time it was one of Memphis’s own,” the Grizzlies said in their own statement. “We’re thinking of the Nichols family and friends and share the pain being felt throughout our community. So, let’s support each other and respect how our fellow Memphians are coping. We have faith in this city and our power to heal.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The actions of these officers were awful, and no one, including law enforcement, is above the law,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a video posted to Facebook Thursday. “I assure you we will do everything we can to keep this type of heinous act from happening again.”

The former officers could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.