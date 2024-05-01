LeBron James noncommittal on future with Lakers after early playoff exit

LeBron James remained noncommittal when discussing his future with the Los Angeles Lakers following the team’s first-round loss to the defending NBA champions on Monday night.

James, 39, fielded several questions about his future with the Lakers after Los Angeles suffered a narrow loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 on Monday night. He declined to say if it would be his last game repping the purple and gold.

“I’m not going to answer that.”

“Haven’t given it much thought,” he also said when asked what he’ll weigh when making a decision about his 22nd NBA season. “Obviously, at some point, I’ll sit down with Rich, my agent, and sit down with my family and see what’s best for my career. We’ll cross that when we need to.”

James finished with 30 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds in the Lakers’ 108-106 loss to the Nuggets on Monday night.

He said his immediate focus will be on his family and preparing for training camp with USA Basketball ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

According to ESPN, James will have until June 29 to decide if he will opt into the final year of his contract or become an unrestricted free agent.

But the Lakers are facing another big decision. Head coach Darvin Ham is in the hot seat after back-to-back series losses to Denver.

“My mind is all over the place right now,” Ham said Monday when asked to sum up his two years with the Lakers. “Maybe at some point I’ll give you an answer. It’s been a hell of a two years, I’ll tell you that. Ultimately, you want to win that ultimate prize.”

