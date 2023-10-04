LeBron James reveals Bronny underwent surgery following cardiac arrest, but says he is ‘doing extremely well’

LeBron James is preparing to begin his 21st season in the NBA. He has spent the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his dedicating this year to someone who he holds dear — he eldest son Bronny.

During the Lakers media day on Monday, James noted that Bronny intended to be on the basketball court this season with the USC Trojans. Bronny suffered cardiac arrest this past summer during a team workout.

James also revealed that his 19-year-old son had undergone “successful surgery.” Bronny spent a few days in a Los Angeles hospital in July. The James family later released a statement that said a congenital heart defect had likely caused the incident. They also noted that it was believed the condition could be treated.

“Bronny’s doing extremely well,” James told reporters at Lakers media day. “He’s begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC — the successful surgery that he had. But he’s on the up and up.”

James, a four-time NBA champion, also expressed optimism about Bronny’s future.

“Definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other. . . . We’re happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

In late July, James shared a video of Bronny playing the piano.

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great,” James captioned the Instagram video of Bronny showing off his musical talents. “@bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young [king emoji] !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

James also mentioned that he’s dedicating the 2023-24 Lakers season to his oldest son.

“Nothing else matters besides my family,” James continued. “Obviously, I’m gonna dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer. Understand that it just puts everything in perspective.

“No matter what’s going on in your life at that point in time that the only thing that matters is your family. To see what he’s been through over the last few months, it’s been a lot. I can only imagine how it’s been for him, because it’s been a lot for me, it’s been a lot for our family.”

It remains unclear when Bronny will make his return to the basketball court, but USC basketball coach Andy Enfield said last week that Bronny was on campus and attending classes.

He added that Bronny is a “valuable part” of the Trojans basketball team.

“We just can’t comment on anything medically,” Enfield said. “We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team.”