LeBron James shares video of son Bronny smiling, playing piano days after cardiac arrest

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James shared an encouraging update on his son Bronny’s health Saturday.

Several days after Bronny’s cardiac arrest, the Lakers superstar posted a social media video of the 18-year-old playing the piano.

Bronny suffered the medical emergency during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great,” James captioned the Instagram video of Bronny showing off his musical talents. “@bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young [king emoji] !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

In the video, Bronny sits down and plays the keys as his dad and siblings, Bryce and Zhuri, watch. At the end of the video, LeBron says his son is a “man of many talents.”

The video drew comments from several of LeBron’s celebrity friends, including Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart.

“Blessed!!!!!! God is good KING,” Hart wrote. “Happy to see you doing well Bronny.”

Foxx, who recently experienced his own health scare, wrote, “Blessings and love.”

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young wrote, “Blessingsss!!”

Bronny was transported from the Galen Center, home of USC Trojans basketball team, around 9:26 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times. On Tuesday, a James family spokesperson confirmed Bronny was in stable condition.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

He was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Thursday. That same day, James thanked everyone for their support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

On Friday, LeBron posted pictures of himself with son Bryce and wrote about his job as a father.

“It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome! #JamesGang,” he wrote.

Bronny committed to USC in May. He chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. James was the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald’s All-American earlier this year.

During James’ tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game his senior season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.