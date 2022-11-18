LeBron James still has ‘itch’ to play football, Jalen Ramsey says he’d have ‘no chance’

LeBron James still has a few more NBA years left in him as he approaches his 38th birthday in his 20th NBA season.

James’ list of NBA accomplishments rivals those of the game’s greats, with five NBA Championships and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer title within his sights.

However, James, a two-star athlete in high school, thinks he could have been successful in a sport other than basketball.

On a special Thursday night edition of “The Shop,” James was asked if he still gets the itch to play football.

“Yeah. I still got the itch to play,” James responded.

Special guest Jamie Foxx asked James what position he would play, and James went with his high school spot.

“Wide receiver, for sure. If I was in the red zone, especially in the red zone,” James said, according to The Daily Mail. “One-on-one, they got to put more in the box defensively … me out there with one of those small little cornerbacks. Just throw it up. Just throw it up.”

However, Los Angeles Rams cornerback – Jalen Ramsey – was having none of it.

“LeBron has no chance,” Ramsey told James. “Bron, red zone threat? You would’ve got scrapped.”

“I would have put those paws on Bron,” Ramsey said when asked how he would defend James. “At the line.”

It is not the first time James has teased playing in the NFL, with the 18-time NBA All-Star telling Peyton and Eli Manning last year that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered him a contract in 2011 during the NBA work stoppage.

“That’s true. Jerry Jones offered me a contract,” James said during a 2021 Monday Night Football broadcast. “Also, Pete Carroll did as well in Seattle during out lockout time. It definitely got my blood flowing again, got my mind racing again thinking about the game of football. Being out there on Sundays.

“We was able to get a deal done in the NBA, and I was back on the court in no time. But I definitely thought about it.”