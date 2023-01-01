LeBron James stuns fans with supportive Deshaun Watson tweet after sex assault allegations against Browns QB

LeBron James on Sunday was dealt with some backlash for a tweet supporting quarterback Deshaun Watson during the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Washington Commanders.

Watson had three touchdown passes in his nine-completion game. The performance in the 24-10 win earned praise from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

“Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back!” James wrote.

Watson appeared to be getting his “rhythm back” after being suspended for more than half the season following more than two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. The Browns quarterback settled a majority of them and didn’t receive any criminal prosecution from any of the cases.

The tweet led to some scrutiny against James.

James, a noted Browns fan, was previously a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier in the NFL season, he revealed he was no longer a Cowboys fan because of the way Jerry Jones and the organization handled the wave of protests during the national anthem a few years ago.

“There was just a lot of things that was going on during when guys were kneeling, and guys were having freedom of speech,” James said in October. “They wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner. A lot of people in their front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was like, ‘If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.’ And I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

The Cowboys knelt before the anthem in 2017 in a show of solidarity, but Jones made it clear he did not want any of his players on a knee during the anthem. Jones later said if the team is “disrespecting the flag” then they won’t play in the game, “period.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.