LeBron James tips in game-winner to lift Lakers over Pacers

LeBron James played the hero for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in the team’s win over the Indiana Pacers.

Los Angeles trailed Indiana 119-118 with a few seconds left in the game. Luka Doncic dribbled into the lane and tried his best to get his team the win. The shot was off and James came into the paint and tipped the ball into the basket before the buzzer sounded.

The Lakers won, 120-119.

“I was just trying to read the ball off the rim,” James said. “It kind of looked like it was a little short, but I knew it had a chance to bounce in if it hit the front rim. Once it came out, I kind of wanted to tap it with enough time. Obviously, you could probably see me looking over at the Jumbotron to see if I actually got it in time and it was a good play for us.”

James finished with 13 points and extended his double-digit scoring streak to 1,283 straight games.

“It’s whatever it takes to help your teammates win,” he said. “I can do other things to impact the game, that’s the beauty of my game, I’ve always built it my whole life as far as being three-dimensional, being able to get my guys involved, being able to rebound, defend and sprinkle some points in here and there.”

The Lakers allowed the Pacers back into the game in the third quarter. Indiana was down by as many as 17 points but were down only three before the final period began.

“Obviously, I know I can score the ball,” he said. “But until we find a little rhythm offensively or whatever the case may be, the defensive side is the most important for our ball club.”

James tried to snap the Lakers out of the funk early in the fourth with a few quick baskets and built the lead back to 13 points with just over 9 minutes left in the game

Tyrese Haliburton helped get the Pacers back into the game, but in the end, it was the Lakers’ night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.